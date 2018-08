T office of Federal Member for Dickson, Peter Dutton at Strathpine. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

WINDOWS have been smashed at the electoral office of Liberal leadership contender Peter Dutton overnight.

Brick pavers were thrown at the office on Gympie Road in Strathpine about 1.45am on Friday, causing extensive damage.

Peter Dutton's Strathpine office has been vandalised overnight. Picture: 9 News Brisbane

Detectives are appealing for information from the public about the attack, in which four reinforced glass windows and two glass doors were smashed.