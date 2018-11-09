Menu
Login
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years.
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years. AP/Peter Dejong
Health

Dutch man, 69, starts battle to legally reverse his age

by Seniors News
9th Nov 2018 10:57 AM

EVER felt 20 years younger than what is says on your licence?

Dutch 'positivity guru' Emile Ratelband certainly does after starting a court battle to legally alter his age, 69, by 20 years.

Motivational speaker Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he felt he was discriminated against in society because of his age - especially when dating.

Citing the fight of transgender people, Ratelband said his emotional and physical state were more akin to a 49-year-old, even describing himself as a "young god".

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car," he said. "I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Ratelband told the court he would even give up his right to a pension to change his birth date from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

"It is really a question of free will," he told the court.

However, the public prosecutor pushed back against the radical change, speculating it could force the state to deliberate on a person's "emotional age".

ageing editors picks emile ratelband

Top Stories

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    News A man was airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse on a Lockyer Valley property yesterday evening.

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    News Lockyer farming practices provide vital lessons for Meab.

    Backpacker farm workers beneficial to region

    Backpacker farm workers beneficial to region

    News Tourists at Grantham Farmworkers Lodge ready to help producers.

    Faith will not leave its future to fate

    Faith will not leave its future to fate

    News 'World class' environmental practices.

    Local Partners