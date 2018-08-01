Aussie condoms in recall

Check the batch number before use, Durex says.

Check the batch number before use, Durex says.

AN urgent recall has been issued for Durex condoms in Australia amid fears they could split.

Durex is recalling its non-latex "Real Feel" range after the company did so in Britain and Ireland.

There is no safety concern for consumers, but those who purchased the "natural skin on skin feeling" condoms made earlier this year may want to stop using them.

"We recently found that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms made earlier this year may not meet the international ISO standard when they are close to their expiry date," Durex said in a statement.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, in consultation with Reckitt Benckiser - which controls brands including Durex, Clearasil and Air Wick - is conducting the recall because one specific batch is likely not to be reliable at the end of its shelf-life in 2021.

The batch number that is affected is 1000432433. Batch numbers can be found on the foil wrapping of each condom and on the bottom of the packet.

Durex has issued a recall for a specific batch of condoms sold in the UK and Australia.

"The recall followed RB's in-house durability testing during which the affected batch was heat treated to simulate three years of shelf-life ageing and failed subsequent pressure tests," the TGA said in a statement.

"If you have Durex Real Feel condoms from this batch, do not use them."

Ten batches with expiry dates between December 2020 and February 2021 have been recalled in parts of the UK, according to the BBC.

The company apologised for letting its customers down and offered refunds.

"Our condoms are intended to provide a method of contraception and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections through a non-latex barrier that offers a benefit to consumers sensitive to latex.

"Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use."

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement that there is a "risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy".

So check the bottom of the box, people.