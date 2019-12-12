Duo’s Christmas lunch aims to bridge festive lonely gap

JOY TO THE WORLD: Gail and Mike McMahon are organising their sixth Christmas Lunch for the lonely. Picture: Dominic Elsome

CHRISTMAS is supposed to be a time of cheer, family and fun.

But for many it is the loneliest and most difficult time of the year, if their family lives far from them, or they don’t have any.

But a yearly tradition hopes to end people feeling lonely on Christmas Day by providing a luncheon for people to make friends and share a meal.

Mike and Gail McMahon started hosting the Christmas lunch six years ago, and Mike said the event was important for the community.

“We’re aware that there is still a lot of people around that are lonely on Christmas Day,” he said.

“We thought it’s good to have somewhere for them to meet up with people and make new friends – they do make new friends, no doubt about that.”

This year the lunch is being held at the Laidley Uniting Church on Patrick St from 11am.

The lunch is provided free for attendees although donations to help out are accepted.

The event was well supported by the community, with members donating food and even their time to help set up.

Mike said while the lead up to the day was always stressful, the joy of the event made it all worth it.

“We do enjoy it on the day … people are just in a Christmas mood, a happy mood,” he said.

“It’s just the happiness. The people really enjoy it – they get into the spirit of things.”

Those wishing to attend should contact Mike on 0417 779 139.