Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tiana Daniels, 20, faces four charges relating to animal cruelty.
Tiana Daniels, 20, faces four charges relating to animal cruelty.
Crime

Duo to face 38 animal cruelty charges in Gatton court

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Lockyer Waters women who are facing a cluster of almost 40 animal cruelty-related charges have had their cases adjourned.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Elizabeth Alice Verhagen, 60, appeared for a second mention of 34 charges and Tiana Daniels, 20, appeared for a first mention on four charges.

Verhagen is facing charges including being cruel to an animal by causing it unnecessary or unreasonable pain, 12 counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury, eight counts of failing to provide food and water, and two counts of failing to comply with compulsory code requirements for breeding dogs.

She also faces another 11 charges.

Daniels faces two charges of failing to provide food and water, one count of failing to comply with compulsory code requirements for breeding dogs, and one count of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions.

The court heard the pair were accessing legal aid and sought an adjournment.

The request was granted by Magistrate Howard Osborne.

Daniels and Verhagen are due back in court on October 5.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

animal cruelty case animal cruelty lockyer valley gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Premium Content Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Community From writers across Australia, a Toogoolawah local has landed her piece in a special book about Australian Seniors.

        One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        Premium Content One patient rushed to hospital after crash

        News A patient suffered head injuries after she was involved in a single-vehicle...

        Laidley man to front court for alleged rape

        Premium Content Laidley man to front court for alleged rape

        News A Laidley man facing a charge of rape will appear in Ipswich court later this...