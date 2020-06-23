Menu
Ryan Phelan And Girlfriend Chelsea Franklin
Crime

Dumped TV star charged with domestic violence

by Mark Morri
23rd Jun 2020 5:10 AM
Television presenter Ryan Phelan was charged on Monday night with assault occasioning bodily harm against his live-in girlfriend Chelsea Franklin.

Phelan agreed to be interviewed by detectives and presented himself at Manly Police Station just after 8pm over the alleged assault of Ms Franklin, a ballet teacher, on Saturday night.

TV presenter Ryan Phelan and girlfriend Chelsea Franklin. Picture: Instagram
TV presenter Ryan Phelan and girlfriend Chelsea Franklin. Picture: Instagram

 

Phelan has been charged with domestic violence offences. Picture: Instagram
Phelan has been charged with domestic violence offences. Picture: Instagram

He had agreed to a police request to be interviewed after he was contacted and told of the allegations.

 

Phelan on the set of the now-axed The Daily Edition with co-host Sally Obermeder. Picture: Supplied
Phelan on the set of the now-axed The Daily Edition with co-host Sally Obermeder. Picture: Supplied

 

Phelan is scheduled to appear in court over the incident on June 30.

It comes after it was announced late last week that Phelan's Channel 7 program The Daily Edition was being axed.

In a memo sent to staff internally, the network's director of News and Public Affairs Craig McPherson attributed the decision to "these difficult times".

The final episode of The Daily Edition will air on Friday.

Earlier this year Phelan and Ms Franklin purchased a plush property at Frenchs Forest, on the northern beaches, for $2.16 million.

"We BOUGHT a house! Blessed beyond measure," Ms Franklin wrote at the time.

Phrelan's relationship with Ms Franklin began in 2018 after a break-up with former escort Samantha X.

Originally published as Dumped TV star charged with domestic violence

alleged domestic violence channel seven crime editors picks ryan phelan tv

