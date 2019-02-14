Dumped pig bodies infuriate landowner, risk cattle attacks

SHOCKING: A Lowood landowner made a horrific discovery when she found the decaying bodies of five feral pigs dumped on her land.

SHOCKING: A Lowood landowner made a horrific discovery when she found the decaying bodies of five feral pigs dumped on her land. Daniel Burdon

A LOWOOD livestock owner has made a gruesome discovery finding wild pig carcasses dumped on her property.

Royalin Denning discovered five decaying wild pig bodies, wrapped in plastic bags, earlier this week.

She's now worried for the safety of her cattle after finding the carcases earlier this week.

With a number of young calves in her herd, including one born just a day ago, Ms Denning said the risk of wild dog attacks was scary.

"I've been trying to get rid of wilds dogs for years,” Ms Denning said.

"With dead animals there the dogs will come in and they'll attack my young calves.”

Ms Denning runs droughtmaster cattle on her 250-acre property on Clarendon Rd.

Royalin Denning owns 250-acres at Lowood and discovered pig carcasses dumped on her property. Dominic Elsome

Ms Denning's daughter discovered the five pig carcases while feeding the cattle.

Ms Denning said the carcasses appeared to have been rolled into a gully on the property from underneath the fence.

She said in addition to attracting wild dogs, if it were to rain the bodies could contaminate her dam, which the gully ran into.

She believed the carcasses were likely dumped by hunters who had no use for them.

"Because they're dead and they didn't know what to do with them ... they've dumped them,” she said.

Ms Denning has since moved the bodies, which had begun to decay rapidly.

She was at a loss to understand the attitude of the people who dumped the bodies.

"It's just unfair - it's inconsiderate,” she said.

"What's wrong with these people?”

While there is little chance of identifying who dumped the bodies, Ms Denning hopes highlighting the risks behaviour likes this entails will prevent it happening again.