Dry storms have ability to start catastrophic fires, tonight

HARSH CONDITIONS: High temperatures and strong winds are making tough conditions for fire fighters battling a large fire burning at Lefthand Branch.

DRY storms have the potential to create catastrophic bushfires tonight as the region soars into record-high temperatures.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said the region's temperatures were 10 to 12 degrees above average and this, coupled with dry gusty winds were proving difficult for fire fighters already battling dry vegetation.

"The added challenge is the potential for some thunder storms around this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon as well," she said.

"We're not expecting very much rainfall if any to reach the ground from those storm if they do pop up ... but they do pose the risk of adding some extra gusty winds as well as the potential for dry lightning to spark new fires."

Gatton's highest recorded October temperature was 41.6 on October 25, 2014, and the region is close to breaking this.

Ms Wong said temperatures are expected to reach the low 40Cs today, with Gatton having already reach 40.3C at 2pm.

"At the moment we're not forecasting any records to be broken but a number of locations certainly are getting close, particularly through the Lockyer Valley where we're seeing those temperatures climb into the low 40s," Ms Wong said.

The dry conditions have emergency services worried.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Neil Gallant said the conditions were concerning, particularly with fires already burning in the Lockyer Valley.

"Some of the fires are causing concern, the one's out in the Lockyer Valley ... we've got a number of aircraft working those fires and a lot of troops on the ground as well," Mr Gallant said.

"We're keen today to hit any fire that starts very hard, very early. We only get one chance to hit them while their small."

Crews are battling a large fire at Lefthand Branch, which is travelling in an easterly direction near Cole Gully Road.

Mr Gallant said crew were "doing all we can to make sure those properties remain safe".

"Certainly there are some properties in that area, we've got four water bombing air craft working to protect those and a number of vehicles on scene as well," he said.

Ms Wong said there was relief on the horizon, with a cool southerly change returning temperatures to average on Wednesday.

This will also ease fire dangers.

The change has a possibility of bring some scattered showers, with the greatest chance coming later in the week.

"Possibly the best chance to see some showers and storms around with some actual rainfall making it to the ground will be Friday and Saturday," Ms Wong said.