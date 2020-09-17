Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

WATER supplier Seqwater has enacted its Drought Response Plan for south east Queensland, as major supplies continue to fall.

As a result, Urban Utilities is urging Lockyer and Somerset residents to conserve water, with the average person using about 170 litres a day.

UU spokeswoman Michelle Cull said although residents should be cutting back water usage, it was important people continued hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help preserve the dam levels, we’re asking everyone ‘how low can you go?’ when it comes to saving water around their home and garden.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset are not connected to the SEQ Water Grid, meaning they rely on their own local water treatment plants.

Seqwater operates six water treatment plants in the Somerset, which supply different arts of the region.

The Lockyer Valley also receives its drinking water from Seqwater’s Lowood Water Treatment Plant.

“We don’t need to wait for water restrictions to save water. If we all do a little bit now, it could make a big difference down the track,” Ms Cull said.

“With the arrival of Spring, many people are spending more time in their garden and outdoor water use can start to creep up, so that’s an important area to watch.

“Simple ways to save water outside include watering before 8am and after 4pm, mulching to retain moisture and choosing waterwise plants.”