Dry conditions have farmers concerned

"WE can't get much drier,” grazier Ian Lindenmayer says, as he comes inside his home from selling another trailer load of hay.

"If the (El Nino) forecast is right, and we are going to be dry through the spring, it's going to be really desperate when summer comes around.”

It's dry - really dry. There is a shortage of hay, and Mr Lindenmayer has noticed an increasing number of water carriers and utes carting water getting around the Lockyer Valley.

"Obviously it's tough, people are still finding hay, but it's at a cost,” he said.

Not only does Mr Lindenmayer run his own herd of cattle, but he is also a member of the Local Drought Committee, and knows farmers are doing it tough.

And the threat of an El Nino event later in the year has him concerned for not just local primary producers, but those in western Queensland and New South Wales.

"We're not to the extent of some of the farms out west and in NSW, some of them are really struggling,” he said.

"Apparently they're in their fifth year of drought, and here we are in our first and I think 'geez, that's enough'.”

Mr Lindenmayer said the Lockyer Valley region relied on summer storms for rainfall, and if an El Nino prevented storms from forming, it wouldn't just be farmers doing it tough, but businesses as well.

"August is a lean month, and September can be too - and it will put pressure on the people who are short on water,” he said.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald urged farmers feeling the strain to reach out and ask for assistance, either through Centrelink or one of the government's relief packages.