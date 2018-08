A TEENAGER has been arrested and charged with assault after a drunken night out in Maroochydore overnight.

Trevor Veale

The man, 18, was told to leave a popular bar in Ocean St when he refused.

He spat at a bar employee and was arrested by Sunshine Coast police at 3.40am.

He has been charged with common assault and will front the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 21.