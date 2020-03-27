Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Court and Crime wrap for the Valleys. FILE IMAGE
Court and Crime wrap for the Valleys. FILE IMAGE
News

COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

Ali Kuchel
27th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM court appearances to police wrap ups, the Gatton Star is there to cover it all.

This week, we bring you a wrap up of what happened in the Gatton and Toogoolawah courtrooms and on our streets.
 

SO DRUNK HE DIDN'T EVEN REALISE HE WAS ABUSING HIS 'MATE'

WHEN this man arrived at the service station late one night, he was so drunk he didn't realise the woman he verbally abused was a friend.

Read the full story here

 

MAN CHARGED AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT FIGHT

A 21-YEAR-OLD Lockyer Valley man will face the magistrate, charged with assault causing bodily harm, after a fight in Gatton at the weekend.

Read the full story here

 

MISSING CAR PARTS SPURS SERVO FIGHT BETWEEN EX-COLLEAGUES

AN ARGUMENT between two former work colleagues about car parts has led to an assault at a rural service station.

Read the full story here

 

CLASSIC EXCUSE FOR DRUGS FAILS TO PERSUADE MAGISTRATE

A MAN found with drugs in his car has offered the oldest excuse in the book for having the illicit substance.

Read the full story here

 

IN-LAWS ATTACKED IN 'OUT OF CHARACTER' ASSAULT

A MAN has been fined over an "ugly" incident where he attacked his mother-in-law and her son, and damaged their phones.

Read the full story here

 

REPEAT OFFENDER LASHED BY MAGISTRATE, FINED $1000+

FOR the fourth time in four years this man faced a court for driving without a licence - and magistrate Louisa Pink was not impressed.

Read the full story here

 

MAN'S "ONE-OFF" DRUG DRIVE LEAVES HIM $400 POORER

AN afternoon drive under the influence of drugs has left a man without his licence for the next month.

Read the full story here

 

THIEVES SMASH INTO TOILETS, STEAL SANITISER, LOO PAPER

THIEVES have targeted public rest rooms in Moore and Kilcoy, smashing their way in to steal toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Read the full story here

 

WOMAN MISSES COURT DATE, TRIES FOR GUILTY PLEA ONLINE

AFTER failing to show up to her last court appointment, a woman charged with drug driving has finally had her date with the magistrate.

Read the full story here

 

LOCKYER THEFT AND BREAK-INS SPIKE DURING PANDEMIC PANIC

IT WAS all going so well for Laidley police.

Since Christmas, property crime rates in the district were falling - but just like everything in the country in the past two weeks, it changed quickly.

Read the full story here

courts crimes
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley man’s coronavirus holiday hell

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley man’s coronavirus holiday hell

        News A Lockyer Valley man has detailed how an overseas trip quickly turned into what felt like living in a resort room jail.

        ELECTIONS: Everything you need to know for the election

        ELECTIONS: Everything you need to know for the election

        News Still not sure who the candidates are, what they stand for or even where to vote?...

        Coronavirus Gatton: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from Queensland and beyond

        REVEALED: Best takeaway in the Valley winner announced

        REVEALED: Best takeaway in the Valley winner announced

        Opinion You voted, and here is the winner for best takeaway