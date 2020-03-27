COURT, CRIME WRAP: Street fights, drug driving, theft spike

Court and Crime wrap for the Valleys. FILE IMAGE

FROM court appearances to police wrap ups, the Gatton Star is there to cover it all.

This week, we bring you a wrap up of what happened in the Gatton and Toogoolawah courtrooms and on our streets.



SO DRUNK HE DIDN'T EVEN REALISE HE WAS ABUSING HIS 'MATE'

WHEN this man arrived at the service station late one night, he was so drunk he didn't realise the woman he verbally abused was a friend.

MAN CHARGED AFTER SUNDAY NIGHT FIGHT

A 21-YEAR-OLD Lockyer Valley man will face the magistrate, charged with assault causing bodily harm, after a fight in Gatton at the weekend.

MISSING CAR PARTS SPURS SERVO FIGHT BETWEEN EX-COLLEAGUES

AN ARGUMENT between two former work colleagues about car parts has led to an assault at a rural service station.

CLASSIC EXCUSE FOR DRUGS FAILS TO PERSUADE MAGISTRATE

A MAN found with drugs in his car has offered the oldest excuse in the book for having the illicit substance.

IN-LAWS ATTACKED IN 'OUT OF CHARACTER' ASSAULT

A MAN has been fined over an "ugly" incident where he attacked his mother-in-law and her son, and damaged their phones.

REPEAT OFFENDER LASHED BY MAGISTRATE, FINED $1000+

FOR the fourth time in four years this man faced a court for driving without a licence - and magistrate Louisa Pink was not impressed.

MAN'S "ONE-OFF" DRUG DRIVE LEAVES HIM $400 POORER

AN afternoon drive under the influence of drugs has left a man without his licence for the next month.

THIEVES SMASH INTO TOILETS, STEAL SANITISER, LOO PAPER

THIEVES have targeted public rest rooms in Moore and Kilcoy, smashing their way in to steal toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

WOMAN MISSES COURT DATE, TRIES FOR GUILTY PLEA ONLINE

AFTER failing to show up to her last court appointment, a woman charged with drug driving has finally had her date with the magistrate.

LOCKYER THEFT AND BREAK-INS SPIKE DURING PANDEMIC PANIC

IT WAS all going so well for Laidley police.

Since Christmas, property crime rates in the district were falling - but just like everything in the country in the past two weeks, it changed quickly.

