'Erratic' drunk driver caught three times over limit

FILE PHOTO: A man was caught driving on the Bruce Highway over three times the legal blood alcohol level.

FILE PHOTO: A man was caught driving on the Bruce Highway over three times the legal blood alcohol level. Contributed

POLICE have caught an alleged drink driver after he was witnessed driving erratically along a major road through the Sunshine Coast yesterday, almost colliding with several cars.

It will be alleged about 5pm yesterday a man was seen by another motorist driving a white sedan dangerously on the Bruce Highway through Forest Glen, swerving into the paths of three vehicles which had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The vehicle then allegedly continued to travel dangerously along the highway, nearly striking a bridge.

Police followed the car from North Lakes and activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

The man allegedly failed to stop, speeding away in the car along Gympie Arterial Road.

A short time later police intercepted the vehicle at an Albany Creek address.

The alleged driver, a 29-year-old man, returned a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.186 per cent, more than three times the legal limit.

He was issued a Notice to Appear for dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected, evading police and drink driving, and is expected to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 19.

Police are also appealing for any additional witnesses who may have dashcam of a white sedan driving in a dangerous manner on the Bruce Highway between Brisbane and Forest Glen on October 31 to come forward.