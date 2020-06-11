Drugs, weapon uncovered in Regency Downs home

OFFICER IN CHARGE: Laidley Police Sen-Sgt Regan Draheim says a Regency Downs man has been charged with nine offences after his home was searched.

OFFICER IN CHARGE: Laidley Police Sen-Sgt Regan Draheim says a Regency Downs man has been charged with nine offences after his home was searched.

A TIP-OFF from a member of the public has landed a Lockyer Valley man his day in court on nine charges, mostly relating to drugs.

After receiving information from the public, Laidley police executed a search warrant on a 55-year-old man’s Regency Downs home.

LOCAL NEWS: Meet the newest officer to join Laidley’s beat

Police will allege a number of illegal items were found at the property.

Inside, police uncovered drugs and drug-related utensils.

They also found an unauthorised weapon, the type of which police would not disclose.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said police searched the man’s home between 9am and 10am yesterday.

“He was found with different types of drugs, including cannabis and prescription drugs, and some other items, including mushrooms,” Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

LOCAL NEWS: FOUND: Police searching for owner of tool bag

The man has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of controlled or restricted drugs, possession of utensils and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

The man is expected to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on August 24.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.