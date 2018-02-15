Menu
Drugs, guns seized in Laidley raids

BUSTED: Police discovered a hydroponic marijuana set-up during a series of coordinated raids last week.
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

AN "ELABORATE” marijuana growing operation and illegal firearms have been seized from a property following a series of coordinated raids in Laidley.

Laidley's Acting Senior Sergeant Officer-In-Charge Dan Curtin said police located the "sizeable” hydroponic set-up in a shed on one of the targeted properties last week.

"Police seized 15 cannabis plants from inside ... and outside the shed,” Snr Sgt Curtin said.

"The shed contained two growing tents and had LED lighting.”　

Police seized 15 marijuana plants in a recent raid on a Laidley property.
A 54-year-old Laidley man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, possessing explosives and three counts of possessing unlawful weapons. He is set to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on May 12.

Snr Sgt Curtin said the offender was found with three firearms, including a loaded double shotgun.

"It's always good to seize guns, to get them off the streets,” Snr Sgt Curtin said.　

The raids also resulted in a further seven people being arrested for unrelated drug and property crimes on a total of 20 charges.

He said Laidley police would continue to target individuals involved in the distribution of dangerous drugs and associated property crime in the community.　

"We do need public assistance and for people to come forward and provide information ... it's vital,” Snr Sgt Curtin said.

"Please contact your local police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 about any suspicious activity.”

Topics:  crime stoppers queensland drug property crime laidley laidley police qps

Gatton Star

