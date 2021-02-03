Drugs and weapon uncovered by cops in Warrego Hwy car search

When Gatton police officers intercepted Colin Kevin Haupt along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, they soon uncovered guns and weapons inside his car.

The Oakey father pleaded guilty to three charges - possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in connection with drugs and unlawful possession of a category M weapon - in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January, 25.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court on on December, 29, 2020, at 2.45pm, police intercepted Haupt driving on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale.

He was detained while officers searched his car where they found a duffel bag that contained a tin with 11.6 grams of cannabis inside that Haupt admitted was for “personal use,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

A set of scales and a glass smoking pipe that the 51-year-old admitted had been used to smoke cannabis with was also found, the court heard.

The prosecution said a set of knuckle dusters fashioned out of a motorcycle sprocket was also located.

“The defendant said he had made these to open gates at work, and wasn’t aware that such an item was classified as a weapon,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

In court, Haupt’s solicitor Mr Kevin Rose said the father of five had been a hard worker “all his life”.

Mr Rose said Haupt was currently employed as a farm labourer.

“For most of his life since he was 16 he has used cannabis on and off,” Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose said Haupt had been able to “give it away” for about 20 years, before breaking his neck eight years ago playing football.

“That caused him to take up cannabis again for pain relief,” Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose told the court he instructed his client that if he continued to use cannabis he would end up in court again.

“He is in severe pain,” Mr Rose said.

Magistrate Graham Lee Haupt must explore “lawful options” for pain relief with his GP.

Magistrate Lee recounted Haupt’s previous drug history in 1992, 1993 and 2018.

He also appeared in the Oakey court for drink driving in 2019, Magistrate Lee said.

Haupt was convicted and fined $750 which was referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

