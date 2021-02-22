Druggie mum supplied drugs, stole car and money

Judge Cash told the 24-year-old addict to stop using drugs if she wants to be there for her son.

Judge Cash told the 24-year-old addict to stop using drugs if she wants to be there for her son.

A 24-year-old Gympie mother with a history of drug-related crimes, wracked up a total of 28 charges including 12 counts of supplying drugs and 16 other charges, including stealing petrol and possessing syringes.

Tamika Geiger appeared by video in Gympie District Court on Friday while remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to all charges.

MORE NEWS: Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

In late 2019 and early 2020, Geiger committed multiple offences throughout Gympie, including unlawfully using a motor vehicle, driving off with petrol five times, stealing money, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence having never held one, failing to dispose of two syringes and possessing a pipe.

Then on January 14, 2020, police searched Geiger's home and seized her mobile phone.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the Gympie District Court yesterday messages on the phone revealed 12 occasions where Geiger offered to supply dangerous drugs to others.

"Seven of those were codeine prescription medication and three involved small quantities of methamphetamine," Ms Nikolic said.

"In some instances there was a commercial purpose to that offer and in others it was a favour."

BONUS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Barrister Simone Bain said at the time of the offending, Geiger was in a relationship with a man who was a "bad influence" on her and introduced her to drugs.

"Being in prison has been a good thing for her; it has changed her life and has been a big wake up call for her," Ms Bain said.

"She's now understanding that support is available and is beneficial for her.

"She realises that she wants more for her life and for her son."

Having already been in custody for six months, Judge Cash ordered Geiger be released on probation for two years, once her outstanding matter was dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

"If you want to be there for your son, you know that you need to stay away from drugs," Judge Cash said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Crews battle bushfire at Widgee yet to be contained

Man with violent past caught carrying knife in public

Gympie park ranger felt up 17yo girl who was working for him