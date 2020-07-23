Drug, weapon charges against ex-Army woman dropped

Drug and weapon-related charges against a former Australian Army soldier have been withdrawn.

Drug and weapon-related charges against a former Australian Army soldier have been withdrawn.

ALL charges against a former soldier in relation to serious drug allegations have been withdrawn.

Kirsty Louise Pepper, 29, had been charged with five drug supply related charges and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.

The charges arose from a Wednesday, May 13 traffic stop in South Lismore during which police had alleged they located a host of drugs, cash and a weapon were located.

Police said at the time they found trafficable quantities of methylamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, liquid GHB and $2220 cash in the vehicle after it was stopped on Webster St.

When her case went before Lismore Local Court last Monday, all six charges against Ms Pepper were withdrawn by the prosecution.

Ms Pepper has served in the Australian Army and this included two deployments to Afghanistan.

The court had previously heard she'd given her solicitor instructions that neither of the bags which allegedly contained drugs belonged to her.

William Michael Slatin, 25, from Nimbin, is facing the same charges and his matter is due to return to court next Monday.

Mr Slatin's solicitor previously told the court he would defend the charges against him.