Drug stash found in hospital toilet

by Thomas Chamberlin
21st Oct 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A stash of drugs has been found inside the public toilet of a hospital's emergency department in a shock seizure by prison officers who say they were placed there for a prisoner who faked sickness.

The Courier-Mail can reveal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of opioid addiction drug Subutex, along with a small bag of methamphetamine, was found in the bathroom of Caboolture Hospital this month.

Officers searched the bathroom and found the stash during a routine search before the prisoner used the facilities.

The drug Buprenorphine, found in Subutex and Suboxone used for opioid addiction, is a hot commodity in jail and a single strip can sell for hundreds of dollars.

 

 

 

The prisoner had been taken from Woodford jail to hospital after they claimed they had fallen over and had been knocked unconscious, according to staff.

After undergoing observation the prisoner said they needed to use the bathroom.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed the haul.

"QCS can confirm dangerous drugs were found in the toilet of Caboolture Hospital earlier this month," a spokesman said.

"The drugs were found during a safety sweep, prior to the prisoner entering the toilet.

"QCS do not comment on the movement or management of prisoners."

It's unclear if anyone has been charged but the matter has been referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit of the Queensland Police Service.

 

 

 

