Drug ring bust after GBL found in fish-shaped soy bottles

An alleged drug ring has been dismantled following an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs after detectives seized nearly $200,000 cash, GBL, MDMA and ice in Surry Hills.

Three men were on Wednesday were charged after a string of police raids uncovered a storage unit concealing the drugs, drug lab equipment and $197,890 in cash.

Two litres of GBL contained in fish-shaped soy bottles, 28g of pink MDMA caps and methamphetamine were found in the facility.

Fish-shaped soy sauce bottles containing gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) were also found. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives executed a search warrant at a unit in Surry Hills on Wednesday, where two men - aged 51 and 28 - were arrested.

Both men were taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

The older man was slapped with sixteen charges including supplying prohibited drugs at a commercial quantity and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Three men were charged following the raids. One man, aged 51, was hit with sixteen charges relating to drug supply. Picture: NSW Police

Police will allege the man is behind the supply of more than 1.7L of GBL - a drug used by body builders to trim fat and others or its euphoric feeling - between October and November 2019.

It will also be alleged the man has been supplying MDMA and methamphetamine throughout the area.

He was refused bail and will front Central Local Court today.

The younger man was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 19 March 2020.

Another man, aged 21, was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for being found on drug premises.

He is due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 19 March 2020.

Investigations into the supply of drugs in Sydney under Strike Force Korina are continuing.

A bag of MDMA caps was found stashed in a Botany storage unit. Picture: NSW Police

$197,890 in cash was seized in the raids. Picture: NSW Police