DRUG RAID: Laidley cops search multiple homes, eight charged

Laidley police have raided a series of homes for drug-related charges, thanks to information from the community (file image).

EIGHT homes in the Laidley catchment area have been raided by police, with numerous bongs, plants and drugs found.

Laidley’s OIC senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the majority of raids came from information received from the public.

“Whilst police didn’t find a great deal of drugs at these locations there as evidence to suggest that drug use has been quite common at the locations where the warrants were executed,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing to see continued drug use by these people, and hopefully the action by police will help to reduce the amount of drugs being used and supplied to others in the future.”

Laidley police conducted the raids on Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14.

Supplying dangerous drugs charge

A 41-year-old man from Laidley was charged with supplying, possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

Police found a small amount of cannabis, cannabis seeds, a number of pipes and growing equipment, including a lamp and fan.

Also located at the property were two, three-foot high cannabis plants and a number of seedlings in the house yard.

Youth charged

A 16-year-old Kensington Grove teenage boy was given a drug diversion program for the possession of cannabis.

An 18-year-old Laidley North man was cautioned and given a drug diversion program for the possession of a pipe and cannabis

Failing to dispose of syringe charge

A 45-year-old man from Regency Downs was charged with possessing a utensil (pipe) and property suspected of being used in the connection of drugs.

He was also charged with failing to dispose of a syringe.

Drug diversion

A 37-year-old female from Laidley North was offered a drug diversion program after police found a number of pipes and a small amount of cannabis during a raid at her home.

Pipe possession charges

A 26-year-old man from Laidley was charged with possessing utensils (pipes)

A 39-year-old Laidley man at a separate address was charged with the possession of drugs and a pipe.

He also had a clip seal bag containing crystals (ice) and some additional drug-related paraphernalia.