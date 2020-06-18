Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook
Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook
Crime

‘Drug-fuelled rampage’: two-hour chase, 22 triple-0 calls

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
16th Jun 2020 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOGAN man high on ice and amphetamines led police on a two-hour pursuit in a stolen car, travelling from Logan down to Mudgeeraba and back up to Caboolture while reaching speeds of up to 220 km/h, leading to 22 calls to triple-0 from alarmed motorists.

Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, had only been paroled three days earlier on a nine-month sentence for property offences when his self-admitted "drug-fuelled rampage" occurred on the evening of April 3 this year.

 

Joy ride turns sour for gun-slinging motorcyclist

Accused wife-basher's reign of terror ends with ghastly injury

High-range DUI sours Logan tradie's special day

 

The "protracted" chase, which would last approximately 200km, began when Hutchinson stole a car at Logan.

A court on Monday heard that when police tried to pull Hutchinson over, he drove directly at two marked police cars which were forced to take urgent evasive action to avoid a collision.

Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook
Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook

Hutchinson then took off down the Pacific Motorway to Mudgeeraba with police and a Polair helicopter in hot pursuit. At Mudgeeraba, he turned around and went back the other way.

At Yatala, a police stinger device was successfully deployed, shredding two of his tyres. However, this didn't deter Hutchinson, who began driving in such a dangerous manner the ground pursuit had to be called off, leaving just Polair to monitor Hutchinson.

Police prosecutor Sgt Donna Cole told the court that Hutchinson reached speeds of up to 220 km/h, while also driving at times in the southbound lanes despite heading north.

According to Sgt Cole, 22 motorists called triple-0 to report Hutchinson's driving "because they were so concerned". Their alarm was exacerbated by the fact they could see no police vehicles in pursuit of him.

Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook
Woodridge man Jacob Lee Hutchinson, 24, has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for leading police on a chase from Logan to Mudgeeraba to Caboolture on April 3 in a stolen car while high on drugs. Picture: Facebook

Despite his two shredded tyres, Hutchinson made it all the up to Caboolture until he attempted to pull over on a Bruce Highway on-ramp and rolled the vehicle. He only possessed a learner's licence. He has been in custody ever since.

"It had the potential to be catastrophic," Sgt Cole said.

Hutchinson elected to read a letter to the court where he apologised to police and the Queensland taxpayers for the burden he placed on them both.

"It was my drug-fuelled rampage," he said.

He told the court he had split up with his partner, the mother of his three young children, about three or four years ago due to his drug abuse and this had sent him into a spiral.

"I had not much support or none at all and I was couch-surfing or sleeping in stolen cars to get off the street," Hutchinson said.

Defence lawyer Layla King from Ide Lawyers told the court her client had a difficult upbringing. He was in foster care from a young age and was homed by up to 25 different carers throughout his childhood.

He ran away from home and spent periods living on the street, began smoking marijuana at age 11 and ice and 15 - 16. His relationship was a stabilising influence on him but he began feeling suicidal after their break-up and his drug abuse worsened.

Ms King told the court drugs were a way for Hutchinson to "escape the realities of his childhood".

He pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evading police.

Magistrate Louise Shephard sentenced him to 18 months' jail. He will be eligible for parole on October 3 after he will have served one-third of the sentence.

She said it was a "miracle" no-one was injured.

Originally published as 'Drug-fuelled rampage': two-hour chase sees 22 triple-0 calls

More Stories

car chase crime drugs arrest jacob lee hutchinson logan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Openings, offences, options: 5 items from council this week

        premium_icon Openings, offences, options: 5 items from council this week

        Council News The Somerset Regional Council held two meetings last week, with a plethora of decisions made.

        JOBS: The 10 local businesses who need you on their team

        premium_icon JOBS: The 10 local businesses who need you on their team

        Careers As our regions steadily return to normal, more employers are on the lookout for new...

        How job seekers can get paid to gain a trade certificate

        premium_icon How job seekers can get paid to gain a trade certificate

        Careers How unemployed people can gain a certificate-level qualification

        Lockyer landowners to learn indigenous fire skills

        premium_icon Lockyer landowners to learn indigenous fire skills

        Environment After seeing a demonstration, funding will be put towards teaching Lockyer Valley...