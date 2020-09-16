Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

Drug, drunk drivers have been busted by Esk and Toogoolawah police (File Image).

From possessing drug utensils to speeding and failing to appear in court, here’s what Esk and Toogoolawah police dealt with this week.

FAILING TO APPEAR

Toogoolawah Police have arrested a 34-year-old Everton man in relation to Failing to Appear at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

DRUG OFFENCES

A 25-year-old male and a 23-year-old female from Pacific Paradise have accepted the Drug Diversion Program from Toogoolawah Police after drugs and drug utensils were located in their vehicle during a search.

A 39-year-old male from Toogoolawah has also accepted the Drug Diversion Program after Toogoolawah Police searched the man in Toogoolawah and an amount of drugs located in his possession.

A 52-year-old male from Wilsonton was issued with a Notice to Appear for Drug Driving in Toogoolawah.

A 27-year-old Bundamba man was intercepted on the Brisbane Valley Highway and was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils. The man will appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

A 24-year-old Cressbrook man was found to be in possession of a Dangerous Drug in Cressbrook. The man was offered Drug Diversion.

PUBLIC NUISANCE

A 30-year-old female from Toogoolawah has been issued a Notice to Appear in relation to a Public Nuisance Offence in Cressbrook Street.

A 38-year-old male from Ormiston was Arrested by Toogoolawah Police in relation to separate incidents last weekend. He was charged with Public Nuisance and Wilful Damage.

CONTRAVENING POLICE

An 18-year-old male from Toogoolawah was Adult Cautioned in relation to Contravening a Police Direction.

SPEEDING, UNLICENSED DRIVERS

An 81-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice in relation to Driving without Due Care and Attention when he reversed into a pedestrian in Abbotsford Street.

A 67-year-old male from Esk was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice by Toogoolawah Police for a High End speeding offence on the Brisbane Valley Hwy Ottaba. The measured speed of 148km/h on the Hwy resulted in the Infringement costing the driver 8 Demerit Points and a $1250 fine.

A 54-year-old male from Golden Beach has been issued a Notice to Appear at Toogoolawah Court for an Evade Police and Speeding offence.

A 33-year-old male from Harlin was issued a Notice to Appear by Toogoolawah Police for Driving Unlicensed.

A 66-year-old Caboolture man was intercepted in Esk driving an Unregistered and Uninsured motor vehicle. The man was issued traffic infringement notices as a Type 2 traffic offence.

A 42-year-old Palmtree man was issued a Notice to Appear for Driving Under the Influence of Liquor. The man will appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

A 42-year-old Toogoolawah male was arrested by Toogoolawah Police and charged with Contravening a Domestic Violence Order.

VEHICLE THEFT

A 22-year-old male from Cressbrook was arrested by Toogoolawah Police in relation to an Evade Police offence in Highfields this month. He was further charged with the theft of vehicle registration plates and unlicensed driving.

GRASS FIRES

Toogoolawah Police are requesting any information in relation to a number of suspicious grass fire that occurred on Cooeeimbardi Rd on the August 26. Any person with information can contact Police directly or anonymously.