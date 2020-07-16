Menu
Ryan Cotton pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court.
Crime

Drug driving dad-to-be sweats on jail release

lucy rutherford
16th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
A dad-to-be who can't stay off the road will stay in custody for another two weeks while waiting to hear if he will miss the birth of his child.

Ryan Jon Cotton, 34, pleaded guilty by video link in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to 11 charges, including disqualified driving and evading police.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said Cotton was someone who could not abide by court orders.

"He's a recidivist offender, he has multiple disqualified drives - 12 previous entries," Sergeant Stephens said.

The court heard Cotton evaded police on his disqualified driving offence on January 16.

Cotton was also caught with drugs in his system on April 8 while disqualified driving.

Sgt Stephens said a jail term would be appropriate as Cotton was also committing other crimes while disqualified driving.

Cotton's lawyer Farah Haddad said upon Cotton's release he had plans to move back in with his father in Kingaroy.

"This is so he can stay away from the Sunshine Coast where he has bad influences around him," Mr Haddad said.

"He's been a drug addict for years.

"He has drug issues with ice."

He said Cotton's partner of five years was currently pregnant and due to give birth in October.

"His partner has told me she's going to keep him on the straight and narrow when he gets out," he said.

Mr Haddad submitted 15 months jail with a parole release date would be suitable.

"I don't agree with that," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"And the reason for that is just having a look at his history."

Cotton has been in custody for the past three months and didn't have a full time release date set until 2022.

Mr Stjernqvist said he needed more time to determine whether Cotton would be eligible for a parole release date.

The matter was adjourned until August 5.

