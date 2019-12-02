Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Matthew McGroder pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
IN COURT: Matthew McGroder pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

Ebony Graveur
2nd Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MATTHEW McGroder knew it was time to seek help for his drug habit when he faced the Gatton Magistrates Court for a drug-driving charge for the second time in two years.

McGroder had been driving on Railway St, Gatton, on July 14 when he was pulled over for a drug test.

The probationary licence holder tested positive and landed himself in court.

While pleading guilty to a single charge, McGroder told Magistrate Graeme Lee he was tired of losing his licence and needed help with his drug problem.

“I’ve been smoking for a long time and I’ve never actually tried to get any help for it – I thought I could sort it out myself,” McGroder said.

“I’m nearly 30 and I’ve never had my open licence – I am really over losing it and there’s nothing else I can do but stop.”

He was fined $900 and lost his licence for seven months.

His conviction was recorded.

drug driving gatton drug charges gatton magistrates court magistrate graeme lee
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community creativity on show at homemade expo

        premium_icon Community creativity on show at homemade expo

        News Homegrown and handcrafted goods of all kinds were showcased at the Forest Hill Handmade Expo on the weekend.

        IN COURT: Full list of 20 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 20 people in Gatton court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates...

        Power outage after truck crashes into pole

        premium_icon Power outage after truck crashes into pole

        News More than 800 homes are without power after a truck crashed into a power pole this...

        Fernvale development moving forward despite delays

        premium_icon Fernvale development moving forward despite delays

        News After being delayed due to a lapsed application, a development in Fernvale will...