Drug-driver tells court he needs help with his habit

MATTHEW McGroder knew it was time to seek help for his drug habit when he faced the Gatton Magistrates Court for a drug-driving charge for the second time in two years.

McGroder had been driving on Railway St, Gatton, on July 14 when he was pulled over for a drug test.

The probationary licence holder tested positive and landed himself in court.

While pleading guilty to a single charge, McGroder told Magistrate Graeme Lee he was tired of losing his licence and needed help with his drug problem.

“I’ve been smoking for a long time and I’ve never actually tried to get any help for it – I thought I could sort it out myself,” McGroder said.

“I’m nearly 30 and I’ve never had my open licence – I am really over losing it and there’s nothing else I can do but stop.”

He was fined $900 and lost his licence for seven months.

His conviction was recorded.