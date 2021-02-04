DRUG BUST: Police find 171g of marijuana during raid

Jeramiah Owen Warriner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to one count each of drink-driving, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes or utensils that had been used and possessing proceeds in relation to the drugs misuse act. Picture: iStock

Jeramiah Owen Warriner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to one count each of drink-driving, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes or utensils that had been used and possessing proceeds in relation to the drugs misuse act. Picture: iStock

Police found 171.1g of marijuana packaged into smaller amounts, along with a grinder, digital scales and $1515 cash during the raid of a home at Mount Morgan.

Jeramiah Owen Warriner, 35, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 27 to one count each of drink-driving, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes or utensils that had been used and possessing proceeds in relation to the drugs misuse act.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Warriner had a blood-alcohol content reading of .069 when he was intercepted driving along James St, Mount Morgan, about 11.20pm on May 29, 2020.

Ms King said Warriner told police he had consumed alcohol prior to driving.

She said police executed a search warrant at an address in James St, Mount Morgan, at 2.30pm on June 5 and found a number of items inside Warriner's bedroom, including 171.1g of marijuana that was packaged individually in amounts of 28g and 56g.

She said Warriner told police the marijuana was for personal use and he would buy large amounts at a time so it would last him for a few months.

She said police also found a grinder, set of digital scales and wallet with $1515 cash inside.

She said police believed the large sum of cash was believed to be the proceeds of supplying marijuana.

However, the court heard there were no allegations of commerciality and Warriner was not charged with supplying dangerous drugs.

Ms King said Warriner told police the money belonged to him and was from friends paying him to drive them around, cash work for plastering and from Centrelink, which police did not believe.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client, who shared a house with other people, had also received money from the other tenants but couldn't obtain evidence to support that claim.

Mr Mills said his client was in a motor vehicle accident five years ago and suffered severe back and leg pain and used marijuana as a pain relief on top of medication.

Warriner was sentenced to prison for three months with immediate parole, and ordered to perform 40 hours of unpaid community service with criminal convictions recorded.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven months.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.