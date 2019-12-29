Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

A FARMER watched on in disbelief as his car was stolen from his private property while he was moving a calf back into its yard.

Phil Nancarrow trusted it was safe to leave his keys in his 2008 Toyota Prado for five minutes on Saturday afternoon while he secured cattle on his 80ha Cooran property.

But an opportunist wearing a yellow T-shirt proved him wrong when he took off in the car, which contained keys for the gates and shed.

Mr Nancarrow's wife Brenda said they had since been informed that some of their "precious" belongings and damaged panel parts had been located in Hervey Bay, but there was still no sight of the car.

"This year we've been hit by drought on our property and have had to pay an extra $350 a week for cow feed so we hadn't afforded for this to happen," Ms Nancarrow said.

"I hadn't thought our car would get stolen out here and on our property, especially not while it was still in full view.

"We once thought farms were safe from this but I don't think that's the case anymore.

"It seems we need to be much more alert."

A farmer watched on in disbelief as his car was stolen. Photo: Contributed

Ms Nancarrow believed the car had been rammed due to the parts falling off.

She said she was grateful to man who tracked her down on social media to inform her of the found items.

"We are also grateful to Pomona and Hervey Bay police for their work in tracking down further items," she said.

Police from Noosa's criminal investigation branch said an investigation was ongoing.

The car was a white 2008 Toyota Prado with the registration number 135RLS, stolen from Sankeys Rd.

To report information related to this incident contact Policelink on 131 444.