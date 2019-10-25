Drought project funding is moved forward

DROUGHT ACTION: Lockyer Valley Regional Council has brought forward a grants program to assist in dealing with the ongoing drought. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

COMMUNITY groups wishing to combat the effects of the drought will be able to apply for council funding earlier than expected.

Round two of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Community Grants Program has been brought forward and amended to prioritise projects addressing the drought.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the decision was timely.

“I think this is a good follow up from our drought forum and action plan,” Cr Milligan said.

“Things are dire and have been dire for sometime.”

Groups successful in applying for funding in Round one will also be eligible to apply for round two.

The latest round includes a three-tier priority system, where applicants who had received funds in round one would be prioritised lower than those who hadn’t, with non-drought related projects at the bottom of the list.

This was a compromise after the change to allow groups to receive in both rounds stirred controversy in the council meeting.

Councillor Janice Holstein voiced her opposition to the change.

“I personally don’t think people who got money in round one should be eligible in round two,” Cr Holstein said.

“I just think it should be people who haven’t received any money — otherwise you’re just going to have the same people getting money all the time.”

Cr Milligan however asked whether this was fair.

“So what happens if they‘ve got a refrigerator in round one and they’re going to apply in round two and they’re going to put in some water saving devices,” she asked.

Cr Holstein stood her ground on the issue, saying they should go lower on the list, but the mayor wasn’t convinced.

“See I disagree,” Cr Milligan said.

Councillor Kathy McClean was also concerned.

“I am also nervous, I don’t support it if it is for water saving or for flood things,” Cr McClean said.

“But I think we need to be very careful to say that ‘you got money the first time, you can have it the second time’.”

Cr Milligan also noted the councillors still had the final say over grant approvals.

“The end of the day, it's a recommendation — you can knock it on the head if you wanted to,” she said.

The grants will open on December 1, and close on January 31, 2020.