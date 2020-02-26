Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STILL EMPTY: Kelvin Redmond, Graham Daly, and Warren Robinson discuss irrigation and rain, or the lack of, in Mr Redmond’s case. .
STILL EMPTY: Kelvin Redmond, Graham Daly, and Warren Robinson discuss irrigation and rain, or the lack of, in Mr Redmond’s case. .
News

DROUGHT NOT OVER: Farmers fear being forgotten

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
26th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREEN pastures may have finally broken in Warwick, but rain has left some Queensland farmers feeling forgotten.

Lockyer Valley hobby farmer Kelvin Redmond, who was visiting friends at the Wednesday pig and calf sale, said his property had gone untouched by recent downpour.

“The drought’s not over yet, not down our way,” Mr Redmond said.

“None of our dams are full yet. They’re all still empty.

“We’ve probably only had 130mls this year.”

“Some of the places it’s broken, which is great, but we’re still in drought. “

Mr Redmond said his main concern was increasing feed costs, especially as the summer season neared its end.

“I hear people saying because we’ve got rain, the price of hay is going to drop,” he said.

“Well it’s not because no-one’s got any in storage and farmers aren’t going to drop the price. They’re going to stick it in storage and sell it in winter because we’ve only got two more cuts now before winter.

“What you don’t have now, you won’t get.”

Mr Redmond estimated he would need another two or three feet of rain before he could comfortably head into winter.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Missing Redbank Plains girl

      Missing Redbank Plains girl
      • 26th Feb 2020 2:28 PM

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

        premium_icon UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

        News A single-vehicle crash on an isolated road has been confirmed as fatal.

        When Gatton's newest op shop is expected to open

        premium_icon When Gatton's newest op shop is expected to open

        News CONSTRUCTION has already started on the new store.

        Why this country pub is burning its food with a hot-iron

        premium_icon Why this country pub is burning its food with a hot-iron

        News THIS country hotel is taking paddock-to-plate to a whole new level.

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.