DROUGHT NOT OVER: Farmers fear being forgotten

STILL EMPTY: Kelvin Redmond, Graham Daly, and Warren Robinson discuss irrigation and rain, or the lack of, in Mr Redmond’s case. .

GREEN pastures may have finally broken in Warwick, but rain has left some Queensland farmers feeling forgotten.

Lockyer Valley hobby farmer Kelvin Redmond, who was visiting friends at the Wednesday pig and calf sale, said his property had gone untouched by recent downpour.

“The drought’s not over yet, not down our way,” Mr Redmond said.

“None of our dams are full yet. They’re all still empty.

“We’ve probably only had 130mls this year.”

“Some of the places it’s broken, which is great, but we’re still in drought. “

Mr Redmond said his main concern was increasing feed costs, especially as the summer season neared its end.

“I hear people saying because we’ve got rain, the price of hay is going to drop,” he said.

“Well it’s not because no-one’s got any in storage and farmers aren’t going to drop the price. They’re going to stick it in storage and sell it in winter because we’ve only got two more cuts now before winter.

“What you don’t have now, you won’t get.”

Mr Redmond estimated he would need another two or three feet of rain before he could comfortably head into winter.