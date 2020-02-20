Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Looking to restock your herd, here’s some tips.
Looking to restock your herd, here’s some tips.
News

DROUGHT EASE: Three tips for graziers when restocking herds

Ali Kuchel
20th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

WITH good recent rainfall across much of the eastern seaboard, graziers are now looking to restock after the tough drought conditions.

Lockyer Valley Charolais breeder, Ross Sticklen, of Lilydale Charolais, said there were a few factors to consider when restocking.

“Cattle prices are at an highest, so to restock is going to be a huge expense to any cattle operation,” he said.

1. Pasture recovery

The first point Mr Sticklen warns graziers to be cautious of is pasture recovery.

“This will depend largely on your soil type, grass species and the amount of rain the surviving pasture received,” he said.

“We all hope for good, steady, soaking rain after a dry period as heavy falls can wash the exposed topsoil off the fragile paddocks.”

2. Surface water

“Many graziers depend on surface water storage or stock bores, so before restocking, we need to make sure there is an adequate water supply,” Mr Sticklen said.

“The last thing we want to do is to sell stock early because you have exhausted your water supply.”

3. Suitable livestock

Once we are satisfied we have adequate feed and water, we need to source suitable livestock, Mr Sticklen says.

“Don’t be concerned if you have to attend a few sales before you find what you are looking for. It’s important to be patient,” he said.

“You might have a preference for a particular breed that have performed well for you previously. You might be looking for a future breeding herd so will want a bit of quality in what you purchase.”

He said joining age might be important to graziers as they get calves on the ground sooner as opposed to buying weaner heifers that will have to grow out before joining, but again he warned to be patient.

“On the other hand, growing out steers might be your other option. In the end it comes down to price for the article that suits your operation,” he said.

lilydale charolais livestock
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

        premium_icon Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

        Crime A 12-year-old victim was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged attack.

        Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        premium_icon Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        Business Channel 9 back in court over Wagner defamation.

        Single mum tells cops ‘drug stuff’ is hidden in her cupboard

        premium_icon Single mum tells cops ‘drug stuff’ is hidden in her cupboard

        News THE woman denied owning the drug utensils, instead blaming her roommate.

        Meet the family who grows their own food all year

        Meet the family who grows their own food all year

        News This family of five gets by on just $1500 a month, having transformed their modest...