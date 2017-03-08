32°
News

Drought committees urged to meet earlier due to insignificant wet season

7th Mar 2017 1:02 PM
The drought hits hard across the state.
The drought hits hard across the state. Louise Richardson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCAL Drought Committees in rain-starved South East Queensland are being asked to meet at their earliest convenience to recommend whether local shires should be declared in-drought.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said he was also asking the Banana Local Drought Committee in Central Queensland to bring forward its scheduled meeting by at least a month because of the lack of rainfall.

"I recently asked my Department to give me a detailed report on the impact of unseasonal conditions throughout Queensland,” the Minister said.

"Yesterday I received advice that, given the absence of significant wet season rainfall across much of the south east, I could consider requesting Local Drought Committees to meet before the end of the official wet season.

"I have asked DAF to organise committees across the south east to meet at their earliest convenience so they can make their recommendations to me.

"I was also advised that conditions have deteriorated considerably in the northern parts of the Banana Regional Council area not currently drought declared. Much of the Shire is already declared and I am asking for a recommendation from the Local Drought Committee about the remainder of the Shire.”

Local Drought Committees usually meet once a year, at the end of the wet-season in April and the Minister normally announces declarations and revocations in late April or early May.

The threshold for a drought declaration is generally a once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency.

The Committees comprise producers with expert local knowledge and as well as recent rainfall, they also consider seasonal conditions, availability of pasture and water and assess agricultural and horticultural industries. They can also take into account other abnormal factors.

Drought declared producers are able to access DRAS fodder and water freight subsidies and emergency water infrastructure rebates as well as access other programs in the Queensland Drought Assistance Package.

This includes relief from electricity charges, land rent rebates and water licence waivers as well as access to a number of community and mental health programs.

Minister Byrne said committees in areas already drought declared, or in other parts of the state, are able to wait until the end of the wet season before making their recommendations.

The total area of Queensland currently drought-declared is 84.29%.

Gatton Star

Topics:  drought drought declaration lockyer valley somerset region south east queensland

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

MORE than 17,000 books lined the tables of the Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's first monster book sale of the year.

Tate makes Gatton Golf Club history

AN ALBATROSS: Gatton golfer Zane Tate sunk a hole in one off a par four at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club this month.

Young golfer sinks albatross in Gatton

One Nation candidate Jim Savage speaks in Laidley

IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley.

Jim Savage talks farming and politics in Laidley.

Get behind local dairy farmers and win

NEWBORN: Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock encourages communities to get behind the Legendairy capital program.

Legendairy has $2500 community grants up for grabs.

Local Partners

Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

MORE than 17,000 books lined the tables of the Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's first monster book sale of the year.

Drought committees urged to meet earlier due to insignificant wet season

The drought hits hard across the state.

Lack of rain calls for drought-declerations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah Firebrace is going to represent Australia at Eurovision.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Your Stylish Villa In A Private Hideaway...

Proposed Villa 1/22A Ramsay Street, South Toowoomba 4350 ...

Unit 3 2 2 $385,000 Each

High quality built finishes and thoughtful, spacious design for great living in an inner suburban location are ready here for the downsizer, first home buyer or...

Whisper quiet - New ducted air conditioning - Big 760m2 block

3 Dahlia Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Positioned in a small cul-de-sac, this well maintained family home features two generous living areas and just installed ducted and zoned air conditioning...

Prime development opportunity - Estate finalisation - Ignore previous pricing instructions

459 Bridge Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

Positioned in a locale ripe for development, this excellent opportunity is sure to the money maker you've been waiting for! With amenities right on your doorstep...

Don&#39;t miss your second opportunity - Now below replacement cost

35 Mary Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

This sophisticated home has been entirely renovated and extended with meticulous craftsmanship and high end finishes to create luxurious comfort and...

This Is Your First Home!

185C Jellicoe Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 5 Interest From...

This is your first home or maybe a well-priced investment property! 185C Jellicoe Street has been beautifully renovated enabling the lucky buyer to move straight...

Quiet Middle Ridge Cul-De-Sac Position

14 Chifley Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $489,000

You'll be surrounded by good neighbours in this great location. The entry to this home is tiled and leads to the formal living room. A great open plan design to...

Large Block - Great House - Great Street!

32 Charles Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

*857m2 *Fully fenced *3 bedrooms all with built-ins *Tidy kitchen *Large bathroom with separate bath/shower *Internal laundry *Reverse air conditioning and ceiling...

Most Exceptional Position in Middle Ridge!

13 Inadale Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Interest from...

Quite literally, this is the most exceptional position that Middle Ridge can offer. 13 Inadale Court sits at the very end of the cul-de-sac, with filtered views...

Fantastic Family Home Close to Middle Ridge School!

12 Buckle Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 Interest From...

When people talk about family friendly suburbs in Toowoomba, Middle Ridge is certainly high on the list. Conveniently located just 5km from the CBD, this family...

Serenity in the Park

Proposed Lot 18 Parklane Estate, Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton...

Residential Land At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating ... $230,000

At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating an urban living experience new to Toowoomba. It is designed to emphasise wellbeing, harmony...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!