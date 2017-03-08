Drought committees urged to meet earlier due to insignificant wet season

LOCAL Drought Committees in rain-starved South East Queensland are being asked to meet at their earliest convenience to recommend whether local shires should be declared in-drought.

Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said he was also asking the Banana Local Drought Committee in Central Queensland to bring forward its scheduled meeting by at least a month because of the lack of rainfall.

"I recently asked my Department to give me a detailed report on the impact of unseasonal conditions throughout Queensland,” the Minister said.

"Yesterday I received advice that, given the absence of significant wet season rainfall across much of the south east, I could consider requesting Local Drought Committees to meet before the end of the official wet season.

"I have asked DAF to organise committees across the south east to meet at their earliest convenience so they can make their recommendations to me.

"I was also advised that conditions have deteriorated considerably in the northern parts of the Banana Regional Council area not currently drought declared. Much of the Shire is already declared and I am asking for a recommendation from the Local Drought Committee about the remainder of the Shire.”

Local Drought Committees usually meet once a year, at the end of the wet-season in April and the Minister normally announces declarations and revocations in late April or early May.

The threshold for a drought declaration is generally a once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency.

The Committees comprise producers with expert local knowledge and as well as recent rainfall, they also consider seasonal conditions, availability of pasture and water and assess agricultural and horticultural industries. They can also take into account other abnormal factors.

Drought declared producers are able to access DRAS fodder and water freight subsidies and emergency water infrastructure rebates as well as access other programs in the Queensland Drought Assistance Package.

This includes relief from electricity charges, land rent rebates and water licence waivers as well as access to a number of community and mental health programs.

Minister Byrne said committees in areas already drought declared, or in other parts of the state, are able to wait until the end of the wet season before making their recommendations.

The total area of Queensland currently drought-declared is 84.29%.