Drone used to drop drugs into Rocky prison

A DRONE was used earlier this month to drop a "quantity of drugs" into the grounds of the Capricornia Correctional Centre north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) yesterday confirmed to The Morning Bulletin, a security breach occurred at the high security prison on November 14 when a "package was dropped over the fence".

"As per normal protocols, the centre was locked down and a search of the prison and perimeters was conducted," QCS advised.

"A package that contained a quantity of drugs was located in the prison grounds and seized by officers."

QCS revealed there have been a number of drone sightings near correctional centres in the past year.

"On every occasion, our correctional centres are locked down and ground searches are conducted," they said.

"QCS is focused on the detection of drones to stop contraband from entering the centre.

"As drone technology advances and become more readily available, it is inevitable that people will use these technologies to attempt to smuggle contraband into prisons.

"Our officers are extremely vigilant for any signs of contraband.

"Many people are caught attempting to smuggle contraband into our prisons around the state each year, and face fines and imprisonment."

WORK PROGRESSING: Queensland Corrective Services have shared time-lapse drone images capturing the construction progress for the expansion of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

To detect and seize contraband, intelligence gathering, physical and electronic searches, Passive Alert Drug Detection (PADD) dogs and perimeter response vehicles are used.

Visitors are informed clearly upon visiting the centre that they are subject to entry screening processes and random searches.

As well as searching individuals, the centre itself is also regularly checked for prohibited items.

The Queensland Police Service told The Morning Bulletin they were aware of the matter and "is it being investigated."

They advised there was "no further information available at this time".

Under Queensland legislation, drones are viewed in the same category as contraband, which includes items such as weapons and drugs.

The maximum penalty for being caught with a drone in a correctional facility is two years' imprisonment or a $12,615 fine

Prisoners identified as having involvement in the introduction of contraband are disciplined and may have their contact visits revoked and it may impact their parole applications.