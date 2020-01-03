DRIVING BLUNDERS: Seven offences to go through Gatton court

NABBED: A number of motorists have been stung with driving charges in the region.

NABBED: A number of motorists have been stung with driving charges in the region.

FOR the most part, our region is made up of responsible drivers but there are a few who have found themselves in hot water with their less than ideal driving.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of some memorable moments on our roads last year.

That time a sneaky seat-swap was not enough to fool police

Sliding into the passenger seat didn’t save Matthew Bardsley from a breath test – or a day in court.

The 22-year-old had made plans to take a bus home after a night out but was coaxed out to pick up a friend later on in the evening.

He was sitting in the driver’s seat, three times over the legal limit, in his car parked outside a Gatton liquor store when police found him.

That time a P-plater drove after smoking four or five joints

While he didn’t drive immediately after smoking marijuana, a roadside drug test betrayed traces of the drug in P-plater Gregory Bunney’s system.

The 21-year-old admitted to police he had smoked four or five joints in the week prior and copped a fine and lost his license.

That time a drunk mother was lucky to escape with her life

When she was driving east on the Warrego Highway through Hatton Vale, Natasha Djerdj, 32, lost control of her vehicle and went through a steel fence before coming to a stop on the wrong side of the road. She was taken to the Ipswich Hospital where it was discovered she had been drunk driving at the time of the crash.

That time a dirt bike rider told police he ‘normally got away with it’

Riding an uninsured dirt bike without the right license was something Dennis Inkster said he normally got away with off road in Brisbane.

But the 25-year-old wasn’t able to get away with it in Spring Creek and it landed with three charges.

That time a former publican was caught driving six times above the legal limit

With a blood-alcohol level of .313, most people would not be able to form a sentence.

Mardi Nielsen, 40, who told Gatton Magistrates Court she had only had five drinks, got behind the wheel. She was pulled over by Laidley police who were conducting patrols.

That time a man was busted twice in 36 hours

A Murphys Creek man who claimed he had not taken any drugs was busted for drug driving twice in less than two days and landed himself a suspended jail sentence.

James Leddy, 29, told police he had spent a night at a party where guests had been smoking marijuana but said he hadn’t smoked any himself.

That time running a stop sign made matters worse

One sassy 20-year-old told police “I’m sure you can put two and two together” when he was asked why he drove through a stop sign without stopping. Turns out Jacob Cecchini was driving with an expired license and harbouring a bong in the car.

