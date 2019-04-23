Drivers urged to slow down as school zones return

MOTORISTS are being reminded to slow down in school zones and be aware of children crossing roads as Queensland students return to class this week.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey warned drivers school zone speed limits would be enforced from the beginning of the term.

"Many students will be in a hurry to catch up with friends after their Easter holiday and motorists are reminded to slow down to 40km/h in school zones and be prepared to stop suddenly," Mr Bailey said.

"School zones keep students of all ages safe on their way to and from school and it is up to drivers to be aware and do the right thing."

Mr Bailey said most school zones in Queensland operated between 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm, however people were encouraged to check the times in their areas.

"In recent years, flashing school zone signs have been used to heighten driver awareness around schools," he said.

"They have been installed at more than 849 schools across Queensland since they were first introduced in 2011.

"Due to the success of the signs, the State Government has committed funds for a further 200 school zones to be upgraded between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"School crossing supervisors also play a vital role to help students cross the road safely.

"At the end of January 2019, there were 690 schools in the supervised school crossing scheme with the department funding 1243 crossings staffed by about 1937 school crossing supervisors."

Mr Bailey encouraged parents and carers to remind children about the best ways to stay safe near the road, especially travelling to or from school independently.

"Show children how to cross the road at the safest possible point such as traffic lights, a pedestrian (zebra) crossing, refuge, or a position highly visible to drivers," he said.

"Because we all use the roads so much every day, sometimes it's easy to forget just how dangerous they can be, especially for children who can often be distracted by their friends, their phone or music.

"Please encourage them to stay focused on walking or riding safely. The term holidays may be over, but the importance of road safety - whether on four wheels, two wheels or two legs should always be top of mind."

Top tips for parents and carers: