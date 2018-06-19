Drivers urged to slow down after wildlife deaths

Brian Nicholson stands on Range Crescent in Laidley which he says drivers are routinely speeding on - killing wildlife and putting children in danger.

Dominic Elsome

BRIAN and Carole Nicholson had watched the wallaby joey grow up and leave his mother's pouch in their backyard - where he and his mother spent much of their time.

Then last week, they tragically found the wallaby killed on their road - and the Nicholsons say it was likely due to a speeding vehicle.

The couple have lived on Range Crescent at Laidley since 2001, and say they have seen wildlife begin to suffer and disappear in recent years due to an increased number of speeding drivers.

"Over the time that we've been here, it's gone from (wildlife) hopping all over the place to it being very rare that you see them now,” Mrs Nicholson said.

The couple recently started seeing at least one animal killed a week along the road - and said the blame rested on speeding drivers.

"(There's) definitely been an increase in the speed that people travel at,” Mr Nicholson said.

"They come along past the lookout, of course it's downhill, and by the time they get down here they're really flying.

"They just let their car go.”

Mr Nicholson estimated drivers often sped past his house at well over 80km/h - despite the street being a 60km/h zone.

He called on Lockyer Valley Regional Council to lower the 60km/h speed limit on Range Crescent to 50km/h like other residential areas.

"When you get to the bottom of the hill... it's 50km/h - straight away,” he said.

"And this is residential as well; it doesn't make sense.”

A council spokesman said the council was unaware of the speeding issues.

"Council is able to review the speed limit in accordance with the current guidelines, to determine the most appropriate speed limit for Range Crescent,” the spokesman said.

"Speed reviews take a number of months to complete, as any changes to a speed limit must be agreed between Transport and Main Roads, QPS and council.

"Any other signage, including 'slow down' signage or wildlife signage would also be reviewed against current guidelines and standards.”

Laidley Police confirmed officers would be conducting more patrols in the area.