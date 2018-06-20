Drivers urged to ease into Minden crossroads

UPGRADES: Traffic at the Minden crossroads was switched to a new alignment this month.

MOTORISTS are being urged to drive cautiously as they come to grips with the latest works completed on the Minden crossroads.

Earlier this month, traffic at the Lowood-Minden Road, Tallegalla Road and Warrego Highway intersection was switched to a new alignment.

Drivers are now travelling on the new roadway as part of the Warrego Highway Safety Improvement Works (Lowood-Minden Road/Tallegalla Road Intersection) project.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said works were progressively being carried out in stages and extra care still needed to be taken when driving through the area.

"In preparation for the switch, we installed linemarking, bollards, cones and signage to assist road users through the new arrangement," they said.

"Final signs and line marking will be in place in coming months.

"In the meantime, motorists are advised to proceed through the job site with caution, observing the direction of traffic controllers and signage.

"We are monitoring the intersection and driver behaviour to identify if any improvements can be made.

"The project will improve safety, ease congestion and increase capacity to cater for future traffic volumes.

"It includes moving the bus stops away from the Warrego Highway to prevent buses and long vehicles overhanging into highway traffic when stopping."

The works at the intersection started in September 2017 and are expected to be completed this year, weather and construction conditions permitting, which is earlier than the initial finishing date of early 2019.

The department said the upgrade was aimed at improving safety.

In particular, the new intersection is designed to improve the safety of traffic movements by separating and reducing the conflict points and improving turning lanes and decreasing the waiting times (by up to 50%) for vehicles crossing the intersection from both Tallegalla Road and Lowood-Minden Road.

It is hoped the improved design will reduce congestion by providing longer auxiliary lanes to allow more capacity and prevent queueing vehicles blocking traffic, as well as prevent buses and long vehicles overhanging into Warrego Highway traffic while giving way in the median are other objectives.

The project is funded by the Queensland Government with $10 million allocated for planning and construction.

Local residents and businesses are invited to make contact with the project team with any questions or issues by contacting the Department of Transport and Main Roads.