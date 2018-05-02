Drivers pull into Gatton for Truckie Talks

IN CHECK: Truck driver, Rodney Tischark at the Truckie Tool Box Talk held at the Gatton Bypass heavy vehicle rest area on the Warrego Hwy last Friday.

IN CHECK: Truck driver, Rodney Tischark at the Truckie Tool Box Talk held at the Gatton Bypass heavy vehicle rest area on the Warrego Hwy last Friday. Francis Witsenhuysen

TRUCK driver Rodney Tischark says pulling into the Gatton Bypass Truckie Tool Box Talk on Friday was a valuable experience.

The Toowoomba East Coast Lubes driver was among a crowd of heavy- vehicle operators who attended the event to learn more about industry topics including fatigue management, regulations, accreditations and permits with Transport and Main Roads inspectors.

"What is happening today is great,” Mr Tischark said.

"It keeps everybody on their toes, to make sure they are doing everything legally and within their times.”

Mr Tischark said his primary focus at the talk was to find out if he was filling in his log book correctly.

"I've stopped in to make sure it was up to date and to make sure my hours reflect properly, which is important,” he said.

"I found out one particular way I was filling it in was wrong, but I am still within my hours.”

As a Truckie Tool Box first-timer, Mr Tischark said he would like to see more of them in the future.

"I've seen signs for the talks on other roads but haven't been able to able to stop in, until now,” he said.

"I'm glad I did, it was very informative.”

Transport and Main Roads acting director general Mike Stapleton said the government would continue working with the trucking industry to address operator and driver issues.

"Safer truck drivers and vehicles mean a safer road network, which in turn benefits all Queenslanders,” Mr Stapleton said.