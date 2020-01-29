Drivers get A+ from cops for first day of school

BEST BEHAVIOUR: The return to school has been relatively positive from a police perspective.

POLICE were pleased with the behaviour of drivers on the first day back at school, and are now encouraging motorists to keep it up.

With students returning to school and a new class of Prep students experiencing their first day of school, police were out in force.

Lowood police conducted more than 100 random breath tests yesterday, and officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel was pleased no substance-affected drivers were found.

He also said drivers were behaving “very responsibly” around school zones, with no speeding tickets issued.

Two tickets were issued in relation to stop sign offences near the Lowood High School, but Snr-Sgt Peel was happy with the results.

“Police praise the responsibility of drivers around the schools so far and are asking people to be mindful of drop-off zones and the conditions stipulated around them,” Snr-Sgt Peel said.

“(We) will continue to monitor and patrol school speed and parking zones.”

It was a similarly positive first day back for Gatton drivers.

Gatton Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne was yet to receive direct statistics but said there were no major issues to report.

He added it was important for drivers to remain vigilant in coming weeks and not fall into bad habits.

“I would like to remind everyone to be extra careful around school zones as new pupils familiarise themselves with road safety,” Snr-Sgt Browne said.

Police will continue to target school zones through to the end of the week, as part of the statewide back-to-school safety campaign.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the campaign was aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatal crashes.

“Police emphasis will be focused on, but not limited to, direct community attention to speed, impaired driving, fatigue, seat belt use, driver distraction/inattention, and pedestrian and bicycle safety,” Asst Comm Keating said.

“I urge parents and guardians to familiarise themselves with school drop-off and pick-up practices and to obey the road rules around school zones, in particular the 40km/h speed zone.”