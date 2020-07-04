Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Crime

Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jul 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-OLD is assisting police with their investigations following a fatal traffic crash yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit was trying to track down the driver of a blue Toyota Camry that was travelling along East St, Ipswich yesterday.

Raceview man Daryl Levien, 36, suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance after his car flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Camry voluntarily attended Yamanto Police Station and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers continue their appeal for witnesses to the fatal traffic crash early yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash is also urged to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity for parents and children.

        Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        premium_icon Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        Rural Perfect growing conditions and an oversupply is hurting growers

        Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        premium_icon Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        Crime Random breath testing stations are back in full swing throughout the region.

        Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        premium_icon Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident.