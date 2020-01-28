Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
The QGAir Rescue Helicopter

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

More Stories

Show More
driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers need to be involved in ‘biggest decision in decades’

        premium_icon Farmers need to be involved in ‘biggest decision in decades’

        News Industry groups are warning irrigators now is the time to step up with Water from Wivenhoe project moving forward.

        Just talk to us: Council hears plea to improve rural road

        premium_icon Just talk to us: Council hears plea to improve rural road

        News Nearly a decade after the 2011 floods, road is yet to be resurfaced

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her...

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.