Emergency services respond to Wilsonton crash
Breaking

Driver trapped in cab as two trucks collide in Wilsonton

Tara Miko
by
26th Nov 2018 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to free a person trapped in a truck involved in a crash in Wilsonton.

Four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at the intersection of Taylor and Greenwattle Sts where two trucks have collided.

A spokeswoman said firefighters are using hydraulic cutting equipment to free one person entrapped in one of the trucks.

The crash was reported about 1.55pm.

It is believed one is a concrete truck, and the other is a medium-rigid truck.

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts.
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts. Nev Madsen

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene and working with firefighters.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

editors picks greenwattle street toowoomba toowoomba traffic crash truck crash wilsonton
Toowoomba Chronicle

