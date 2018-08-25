Driver stops to help man on road only to have ute stolen

Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses after pair of alleged driving incidents.
Crime

Michael Doyle
by
24th Aug 2018 9:43 AM

A VEHICLE was allegedly stolen after a driver stopped to help a man lying in the middle of Dalby Cooyar Rd last night.

Dalby police allege a blue Nissan Navara, licence plate 57SOL, was stolen after the driver got out of their vehicle to help a man they believed was an injured pedestrian at 9.30pm.

After an altercation, the man and another person allegedly drove off in the Nissan. Both are still at large.

Later in the night, police received numerous phone calls from residents about a dangerous driving incident in town.

Police allege one driver was doing "massive burn-outs" through the streets of Dalby.

One burn-out caused enough smoke to blind the driver of another vehicle who crashed into the rear of the alleged hoon.

Police allege the driver and two passengers ran away from the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to call Policelink on 13 14 44, or the Dalby station on 4669 9222.

