Menu
Login
News

Driver reports car stolen after forgetting where he parked

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR: A Gladstone driver was left red-faced yesterday afternoon after forgetting where he parked.
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR: A Gladstone driver was left red-faced yesterday afternoon after forgetting where he parked. Pixabay
Andrew Thorpe
by

IF IT was a Hollywood comedy blockbuster, it's fair to say it wouldn't have done too well at the box office.

A Gladstone man was asking police officers "Dude, where's my car?!" yesterday afternoon - but the caper didn't last long.

The man reported his car as stolen from the carpark of the Club Hotel just after midday.

Police issued an alert to officers across Gladstone to be on the look-out for the vehicle, a white Ford ute.

After more than an hour of searching, the ute was found parked outside a business on Tank St - just three blocks from the hotel in question.

"Officers located the man, spoke to him and he advised he had forgotten where he'd parked it," a police spokesman told The Observer.

No further action is expected to be taken by police.

Related Items

Topics:  club hotel forgetfulness gladstone crime gladstone police

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Capturing excitement of the Queen's Baton Relay in Gatton

WHAT A RUSH: Batonbearer Michael Vaughan runs with the baton as a part of the Queen's Baton Relay that passed through Gatton on Thursday, March 29.

18 local batonbearers carried the Queen's Baton through Gatton.

Last runner makes an entrance

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

Claire Keefer made a spectacular entrance at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Local Partners