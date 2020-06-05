Driver rams police car in Macca’s carpark to escape

Nambour police are on the lookout for a green sedan after it rammed into a police car earlier today.

NAMBOUR police are on the hunt for a vehicle with false plates after it rammed into a police car in the early hours of this morning.

Nambour Acting Sergeant Amanda Duhig said a male driver of a green Ford Falcon sedan had driven out of the Nambour McDonald's carpark, turned right onto Currie St on the wrong side of the road before entering the carpark again.

"The police car pulled up behind the vehicle when it went into the car park and the offender's vehicle reversed back into the police car and then forward again into the vehicle in front," she said.

"They shunted the vehicle in front far enough that they had enough room to move and drive out of the carpark."

Damage was done to both vehicles, the other of which belonged to a member of the public, with the sedan reversing into the police car a second time before the driver was able to make his getaway.

The car, which also contained other occupants, was pursued by the officers on foot before they lost sight of it.

Sgt Duhig is encouraging the community to keep an eye out for the vehicle which has a white bumper plate and to contact the station on 5459 0200.

Sgt Duhig said police had also been kept busy with several unlawful entries to motor vehicles which she suspected may be the work of juveniles.

"We are reminding people not to leave items in their vehicles that are readily seen," she said.

She said it was becoming a common occurrence for residents to leave a spare set of keys inside their vehicles, which made them an easy target.