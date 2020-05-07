Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
News

Driver on the run after smashing into power pole

by Emily Halloran
7th May 2020 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has fled the scene after crashing a car into a power pole in Arundel this morning.

Police were called to Arundel Drive about 5.40am after a blue Holden commodore smashed into the pole.

It is understood the person driving the car ran from the scene before police arrived.

The power pole was initially blocking Arundel Drive but has since been cleared.

As of 6.30am, there was no power outages on the Gold Coast.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Driver on the run after smashing into power pole

More Stories

car crash gold coast on the run police power pole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Most of Australia's coronavirus response has gone smoothly - but Scott Morrison says there's been a "real problem" with our handling of schools.

        Busy weekend marks return to normalcy for highway town

        premium_icon Busy weekend marks return to normalcy for highway town

        Business A consistent queue endured for eight hours at the weekend, weaving its way down the...

        Why this hotel will continue pub-feed home delivery service

        premium_icon Why this hotel will continue pub-feed home delivery service

        Business When Covid-19 stopped their customers coming to them, a Lockyer pub decided to...

        Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

        premium_icon Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

        News Supplies of crucial agricultural chemicals have dwindled and prices soared during a...