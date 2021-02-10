Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Driver on drugs when crash killed teen: cops

Felicity Ripper
9th Feb 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over a fatal crash that killed her teenage passenger.

The passenger, 19, died on December 13 after the Holden Astra she was in hit a power pole at Vise Rd, Mons.

The woman, from Diddillibah, was on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving with a drug present in her blood.

She is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 4.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman at the time of the crash said paramedics tried to revive the young passenger at the scene before he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

        Premium Content Carpenter tells cop ‘birds smashed windscreen’ not motorbike

        Crime IN COURT: A Lockyer man whose truck was crashed into by a motorbike told police birds smashed his windscreen when they pulled him over later that day.

        PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Prenzlau 2021 preppies line up top careers

        News Prenzlau’s prep students for 2021 have revealed what they want to be when they grow...

        Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Premium Content Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

        Crime Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Lockyer Valley man located in South...

        Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted after crash

        Premium Content Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted after crash

        News The RACQ Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he was critically...