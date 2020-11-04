Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A man has been killed after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

It's understood the driver was thrown from the car as it left the road.

Police and firefighters remain on scene.

The police spokesman said there were no impacts to traffic.

More to come.

