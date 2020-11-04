Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

'Too many deaths': Young man killed in late-night crash

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

It's understood the driver was thrown from the car as it left the road.

Police and firefighters remain on scene.

The police spokesman said there were no impacts to traffic.

More to come.

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

More Stories

editors picks landsborough landsborough maleny road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics The Premier remains tight-lipped, but there are some clues as to which first-timers will appear in her new-look ministry.

        Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

        Premium Content Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

        Crime Man, 55, charged over nine-hour siege at Walloon

        PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        Premium Content PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        News TIMBER that was felled from former farmland has been used to create a shovel for...

        How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Premium Content How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Sport THEIR racing careers might be over, but there’s thoroughbreds in the Lockyer Valley...