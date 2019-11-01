Menu
Login
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Crime

Driver jailed for killing mother of four

by Steve Zemek, AAP
1st Nov 2019 12:38 PM

A CENTRAL Coast man who hit and killed a mother of four with his car as she was crossing a road has been jailed for at least 20 months.

Menouar Belkadi, 25, was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for his dangerous driving which caused the death of 32-year-old pedestrian Annabelle Deall.

Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Belkadi to two years and eight months in jail over the 2016 incident on the Scenic Highway at Terrigal, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Belkadi admitted driving 10km/h over the speed limit before he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and struck Ms Deall.

The victim's family outside court said they were disappointed by the length of the sentence.

Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook
Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

car crash crossing road driver mother killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What’s on in the region this week

        REVEALED: What’s on in the region this week

        News There’s plenty to see and do in the region this week, from races to fundraisers, from art exhibitions to cultural festivals.

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        FIVE TIPS: Shower together, save vital water during drought

        FIVE TIPS: Shower together, save vital water during drought

        News Five tips to help save water and be more responsible during the drought.

        Small shadows follow mayor in a bid to showcase leadership

        Small shadows follow mayor in a bid to showcase leadership

        News Through offices, meetings and visits, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan spent her...