SENTENCING: Bronte Hamblin, 19, will appear before Gatton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 22.
Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

Ebony Graveur
1st Jul 2020 5:58 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
ALMOST one year after the death of Gatton man Shaun Reina, a Mt Sylvia driver involved in the fatal traffic crash will be sentenced before court.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on behalf of Bronte Hamblin, 19, defence lawyer B Skuse told Magistrate Graham Lee his client would plead guilty to one count of drive without due care and attention or drive without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred on the evening of July 12, 2019.

Hamblin will appear before court to enter a plea of guilty and for sentencing on July 22.

Gatton Star

