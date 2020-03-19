Driver injects with speed to numb car crash pain

PAIN RELIEF: Laidley man turned to illegal drugs to ease his back pain

PAIN RELIEF: Laidley man turned to illegal drugs to ease his back pain

A MOTOR accident has driven a Laidley man to turn to illegal drugs to ease his back pain.

On February 15, patrolling police noticed a vehicle parked off Pioneer Street in Laidley, with a man hunched over inside.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Rodney James Ives.

“Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located an uncapped hypodermic syringe in the driver’s footwell,” Police Prosecutor Al Windsor told Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

“The defendant said he had previously used this for the injection of speed. Police also located a spoon with white residue.”

Ives chose to represent himself in court, wearing a brace around his torso and using a walker to make his way to the stand.

He said he had been involved in a motor accident some time ago, which had left him unable to work and in frequent discomfort.

“I only used that night to deal with some pain,” he said.

“I’m single, just supporting myself. I’m trying to get disability support.”

Noting the severity of Ives’ condition, Magistrate Graham Lee gave him permission to remain seated throughout the proceedings.

“I note you’ve only gotten into drugs recently, in the last year or so,” he said.

“April 2019, July 2019, possession of utensils, failure to take care and precautions, you got small fines for those. If you keep going back to these sorts of offences, you’ll be moving away from fines into something more severe.”

Ives pleaded guilty to possession of drug utensils and failure to dispose of the syringe.

He was fined $600 and the items were forfeited to police.

The conviction was recorded.

“I’ll fine you on this occasion but, if you keep coming back, we’ll need to look at more serious sentencing options,” Magistrate Lee said.

“You’ve got to go to a doctor and get lawful medication, okay?”